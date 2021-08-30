Difference between revisions of "Anthony Bwalya"
Anthony Bwalya Malama
|Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations
|Assumed office
30 August 2021
|President
|Hakainde Hichilema
|Personal details
|Born
|October 29, 1972
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Political party
|United Party for National Development (UPND)
|Spouse(s)
|Widowed
|Residence
|Zambia
Anthony Bwalya Malama is a Zambian politician who was appointed Special Assistant for Press and Public relations in the Zambian President's Office by Hakainde Hichilema on 30 August 2021.
Background
Anthony Bwalya Malama was born on 29 October 1972.[1]
Education
- B.A Development Studies
- Certificate in Administration and Management
- Diploma in Management Studies
- Form V[1]
Career
On 30 August 2021, Anthony Bwalya was appointed and sworn in as Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations by Hakainde Hichilema.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Anthony Bwalya Malama, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 30, 2021
- ↑ Anthony Bwalya sworn in as the Presidents Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Zambian Observer, Published: August 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021