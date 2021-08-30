

Anthony Bwalya Malama is a Zambian politician who was appointed Special Assistant for Press and Public relations in the Zambian President's Office by Hakainde Hichilema on 30 August 2021.

Background

Anthony Bwalya Malama was born on 29 October 1972.[1]

Education

B.A Development Studies

Certificate in Administration and Management

Diploma in Management Studies

Form V[1]

Career

On 30 August 2021, Anthony Bwalya was appointed and sworn in as Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations by Hakainde Hichilema.[2]



