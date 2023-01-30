Pindula

Latest revision as of 15:19, 30 January 2023

Anthony Bwalya Malama
Anthony K.jpg
Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations
Assumed office
30 August 2021
PresidentHakainde Hichilema
Personal details
Born (1972-10-29) October 29, 1972 (age 50)
NationalityZambian
Political partyUnited Party for National Development (UPND)
Spouse(s)Widowed
ResidenceZambia


Anthony Bwalya Malama is a Zambian politician who was appointed Special Assistant for Press and Public relations in the Zambian President's Office by Hakainde Hichilema on 30 August 2021.

Background

Anthony Bwalya Malama was born on 29 October 1972 .[1]

Education

  • B.A Development Studies
  • Certificate in Administration and Management
  • Diploma in Management Studies
  • Form V[1]

Service/Career

On 30 August 2021, Anthony Bwalya was appointed and sworn in as Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations by Hakainde Hichilema. [2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Anthony Bwalya Malama, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 30, 2021
  2. Anthony Bwalya sworn in as the Presidents Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Zambian Observer, Published: August 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021
