Anthony Kambani was a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for CAPS United in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

He was born in Harare on 15 December 1963.[1]

He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro.[2]

He was part of the former players that formed the CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA). Kambani was a committee member.[3]