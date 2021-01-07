Pindula

Revision as of 12:59, 7 January 2021

Anthony Kambani was a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for CAPS United in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

He was born in Harare on 15 December 1963.[1]

Footballing Career

He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro.[2]

CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA)

He was part of the former players that formed the CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA). Kambani was a committee member.[3]

References

