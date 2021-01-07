Difference between revisions of "Anthony Kambani"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Anthony Kambani''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for CAPS United in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. ==Background== He was born in [[Harare]...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:59, 7 January 2021
Anthony Kambani was a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for CAPS United in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Background
He was born in Harare on 15 December 1963.[1]
Footballing Career
He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro.[2]
CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA)
He was part of the former players that formed the CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA). Kambani was a committee member.[3]
References
- ↑ Antony Kambani, People Pill, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ From the football pitch into the DJ’s box, PaZimbabwe, Published: 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ Former CAPS United Players Form Association, CAPS United, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021