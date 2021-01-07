Pindula

Revision as of 13:08, 7 January 2021

Anthony Kambani was a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for CAPS United in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

He was born in Harare on 15 December 1963.[1]

Education

He learnt at Chitsere Primary School which also produced Japhet Mparutsa, Stanley “Chola” Manyati, Bernard Timbenawo, Eric Aisam and Hudson Munyari Chikwenga.[2]

Footballing Career

He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro alongside Anyway Chamwalira, Sam Musiya, Big George Nyamulani (late), Leon “Tingo” Linyama.[3]

CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA)

He was part of the former players that formed the CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA). Kambani was a committee member.[4]

References

  1. Antony Kambani, People Pill, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  2. Collin Matiza, Legend releases autobiography, The Herald, Published: February 10, 2016, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  3. From the football pitch into the DJ’s box, PaZimbabwe, Published: 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  4. Former CAPS United Players Form Association, CAPS United, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
