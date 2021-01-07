Difference between revisions of "Anthony Kambani"
Anthony Kambani was a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for CAPS United in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Background
He was born in Harare on 15 December 1963.[1]
Education
He learnt at Chitsere Primary School which also produced Japhet Mparutsa, Stanley “Chola” Manyati, Bernard Timbenawo, Eric Aisam and Hudson Munyari Chikwenga.[2]
Footballing Career
He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro alongside Anyway Chamwalira, Sam Musiya, Big George Nyamulani (late), Leon “Tingo” Linyama.[3] Kambani also played for the now defunct Arcadia United.[4]
CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA)
He was part of the former players that formed the CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA). Kambani was a committee member.[5]
Death
Kambani died on 7 January 2021.
References
