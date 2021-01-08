Pindula

'''Anthony Kambani''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who used to play for [[CAPS United]] in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].
'''Anthony Kambani''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who used to play for [[CAPS United]] as a midfielder in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. He was also a Zimbabwe five-a-side player.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
  
He was born in [[Harare]] on  15 December 1963.
He was born in [[Harare]] on  15 December 1963 in [[Mbare]]. He had a brother Peter Kambani. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Candice and Denise, who are all based in the United Kingdom.
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
Line 12: Line 12:
  
 
He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro alongside [[Anyway Chamwalira]], [[Sam Musiya]], Big George Nyamulani (late), Leon “Tingo” Linyama.<ref name="PZ">[https://www.pazimbabwe.com/sports-57712-from-the-football-pitch-into-the-djs-box.html From the football pitch into the DJ’s box], ''PaZimbabwe'', Published: 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref> Kambani also played for the now defunct Arcadia United.<ref name="CZ">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/arcadia-legend-payne-dies/ Arcadia legend Payne dies], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 4, 2011, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>
 
He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro alongside [[Anyway Chamwalira]], [[Sam Musiya]], Big George Nyamulani (late), Leon “Tingo” Linyama.<ref name="PZ">[https://www.pazimbabwe.com/sports-57712-from-the-football-pitch-into-the-djs-box.html From the football pitch into the DJ’s box], ''PaZimbabwe'', Published: 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref> Kambani also played for the now defunct Arcadia United.<ref name="CZ">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/arcadia-legend-payne-dies/ Arcadia legend Payne dies], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 4, 2011, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>
He was part of the [[CAPS United]] team that won the Natbrew Cup after beating arch-rivals [[Dynamos]] 2-1 to clinch the trophy at the National Sports Stadium on September 23, 1989.
  
 
===[[CAPS United Former Players Association]] (CUFPA)===
 
===[[CAPS United Former Players Association]] (CUFPA)===
Line 19: Line 21:
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
  
Kambani died on 7 January 2021.
Kambani died on 7 January 2021 at [[Sally Mugabe Central Hospital]] after he was admitted there following a short illness. He was 57-years-old.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Anthony Kambani was a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for CAPS United as a midfielder in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He was also a Zimbabwe five-a-side player.

Background

He was born in Harare on 15 December 1963 in Mbare.[1] He had a brother Peter Kambani. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Candice and Denise, who are all based in the United Kingdom.[2]

Education

He learnt at Chitsere Primary School which also produced Japhet Mparutsa, Stanley “Chola” Manyati, Bernard Timbenawo, Eric Aisam and Hudson Munyari Chikwenga.[3]

Footballing Career

He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro alongside Anyway Chamwalira, Sam Musiya, Big George Nyamulani (late), Leon “Tingo” Linyama.[4] Kambani also played for the now defunct Arcadia United.[5]

He was part of the CAPS United team that won the Natbrew Cup after beating arch-rivals Dynamos2-1 to clinch the trophy at the National Sports Stadium on September 23, 1989.[2]

CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA)

He was part of the former players that formed the CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA). Kambani was a committee member.[6]

Death

Kambani died on 7 January 2021 at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital after he was admitted there following a short illness. He was 57-years-old.[2]

References

  1. Antony Kambani, People Pill, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 Eddie Chikamhi, OUR OWN BRYAN ROBSON – ANTHONY KAMBANI – IS GONE. . . local football fraternity pays tribute to ex-CAPS United midfielder, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
  3. Collin Matiza, Legend releases autobiography, The Herald, Published: February 10, 2016, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  4. From the football pitch into the DJ’s box, PaZimbabwe, Published: 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  5. Arcadia legend Payne dies, The Chronicle, Published: July 4, 2011, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  6. Former CAPS United Players Form Association, CAPS United, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
