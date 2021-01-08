Difference between revisions of "Anthony Kambani"
Revision as of 08:17, 8 January 2021
Anthony Kambani was a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for CAPS United as a midfielder in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He was also a Zimbabwe five-a-side player.
Background
He was born in Harare on 15 December 1963 in Mbare.[1] He had a brother Peter Kambani. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Candice and Denise, who are all based in the United Kingdom.[2]
Education
He learnt at Chitsere Primary School which also produced Japhet Mparutsa, Stanley “Chola” Manyati, Bernard Timbenawo, Eric Aisam and Hudson Munyari Chikwenga.[3]
Footballing Career
He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro alongside Anyway Chamwalira, Sam Musiya, Big George Nyamulani (late), Leon “Tingo” Linyama.[4] Kambani also played for the now defunct Arcadia United.[5]
He was part of the CAPS United team that won the Natbrew Cup after beating arch-rivals Dynamos2-1 to clinch the trophy at the National Sports Stadium on September 23, 1989.[2]
CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA)
He was part of the former players that formed the CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA). Kambani was a committee member.[6]
Death
Kambani died on 7 January 2021 at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital after he was admitted there following a short illness. He was 57-years-old.[2]
References
- ↑ Antony Kambani, People Pill, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Eddie Chikamhi, OUR OWN BRYAN ROBSON – ANTHONY KAMBANI – IS GONE. . . local football fraternity pays tribute to ex-CAPS United midfielder, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
- ↑ Collin Matiza, Legend releases autobiography, The Herald, Published: February 10, 2016, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ From the football pitch into the DJ’s box, PaZimbabwe, Published: 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ Arcadia legend Payne dies, The Chronicle, Published: July 4, 2011, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ Former CAPS United Players Form Association, CAPS United, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021