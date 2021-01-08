Kambani died on 7 January 2021 at [[Sally Mugabe Central Hospital]] after he was admitted there following a short illness . He was 57-years-old.<ref name="H"/>

He was part of the [[CAPS United]] team that won the Natbrew Cup after beating arch-rivals [[Dynamos]][[ 2-1 to clinch the trophy at the National Sports Stadium]] on September 23, 1989.<ref name="H">Eddie Chikamhi, [https://www.herald.co.zw/our-own-bryan-robson-anthony-kambani-is-gone-local-football-fraternity-pays-tribute-to-ex-caps-united-midfielder/ OUR OWN BRYAN ROBSON – ANTHONY KAMBANI – IS GONE. . . local football fraternity pays tribute to ex-CAPS United midfielder], ''The Herald'', Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021</ref>

He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro alongside [[Anyway Chamwalira]], [[Sam Musiya]], Big George Nyamulani (late), Leon “Tingo” Linyama.<ref name="PZ">[https://www.pazimbabwe.com/sports-57712-from-the-football-pitch-into-the-djs-box.html From the football pitch into the DJ’s box], ''PaZimbabwe'', Published: 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref> Kambani also played for the now defunct Arcadia United.<ref name="CZ">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/arcadia-legend-payne-dies/ Arcadia legend Payne dies], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 4, 2011, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>

He was born in [[Harare]] on 15 December 1963 in [[Mbare]] .<ref name="PP">[https://peoplepill.com/people/antony-kambani/ Antony Kambani], ''People Pill'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref > He had a brother Peter Kambani. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Candice and Denise, who are all based in the United Kingdom.<ref name="H"/ >

'''Anthony Kambani''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who used to play for [[CAPS United]] as a midfielder in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] . He was also a Zimbabwe five-a-side player .

Background

Education

He learnt at Chitsere Primary School which also produced Japhet Mparutsa, Stanley “Chola” Manyati, Bernard Timbenawo, Eric Aisam and Hudson Munyari Chikwenga.[3]

He was part of the former players that formed the CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA). Kambani was a committee member.[6]

Death

