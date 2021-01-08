Difference between revisions of "Anthony Kambani"
'''Anthony Kambani''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who used to play for [[CAPS United]] as a midfielder in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. He was also a Zimbabwe five-a-side player.
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
|Anthony Kambani
|Born
|Mbare
|Died
|January 7, 2021 (aged 57)
Sally Mugabe Central Hospital
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|
|Known for
|Playing for CAPS United
Anthony Kambani was a Zimbabwean footballer who used to play for CAPS United as a midfielder in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He was also a Zimbabwe five-a-side player.
Background
He was born in Harare on 15 December 1963 in Mbare.[1] He had a brother Peter Kambani. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Candice and Denise, who are all based in the United Kingdom.[2]
Education
He learnt at Chitsere Primary School which also produced Japhet Mparutsa, Stanley “Chola” Manyati, Bernard Timbenawo, Eric Aisam and Hudson Munyari Chikwenga.[3]
Footballing Career
Known by close acquaintances as Bryan Robson, after the former Manchester United player and coach who was his idol, Kambani is best remembered for his stint at CAPS United during which he helped the club win several cup titles.[2]
He played for former ZIFA Northern Region Division One side ProNutro alongside Anyway Chamwalira, Sam Musiya, Big George Nyamulani (late), Leon “Tingo” Linyama.[4] Kambani also played for the now defunct Arcadia United.[5]
He was part of the CAPS United team that won the Natbrew Cup after beating arch-rivals Dynamos 2-1 to clinch the trophy at the National Sports Stadium on September 23, 1989.[2]
CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA)
He was part of the former players that formed the CAPS United Former Players Association (CUFPA). Kambani was a committee member.[6]
Death
Kambani died on 7 January 2021 at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital after he was admitted there following a short illness. He was 57-years-old.[2]
References
- ↑ Antony Kambani, People Pill, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Eddie Chikamhi, OUR OWN BRYAN ROBSON – ANTHONY KAMBANI – IS GONE. . . local football fraternity pays tribute to ex-CAPS United midfielder, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
- ↑ Collin Matiza, Legend releases autobiography, The Herald, Published: February 10, 2016, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ From the football pitch into the DJ’s box, PaZimbabwe, Published: 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ Arcadia legend Payne dies, The Chronicle, Published: July 4, 2011, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ Former CAPS United Players Form Association, CAPS United, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021