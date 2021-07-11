Pindula

Anthony Kashiri

Anthony Kashiri
Anthony Kashiri, the husband of Oppah Muchinguri Husband.jpg
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupationclergyman
Known forBeing Oppah Muchinguri's Husband

Anthony Kashiri is Bishop of a Pentecostal Christian church. He is mostly known for being married Oppah Muchinguri in January 2015. Kashiri is said to have lived in the USA before coming back to Zimbabwe to marry Oppah Muchinguri.[1]

References

  1. Muchinguri finds new love, Manica Post, Retrieved:24 Jan 2014, Published:23 Jan 2015
