Difference between revisions of "Anthony Kashiri"
|
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 33:
|Line 33:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Anthony Kashiri - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=Kashiri, Muchinguri
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|−
[[Category: Politicians' Spouses]]
|+
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]
|−
[[Category: Religious Leaders]]
|+
[[Category:Religious Leaders]]
Latest revision as of 07:47, 11 July 2021
|Anthony Kashiri
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|clergyman
|Known for
|Being Oppah Muchinguri's Husband
Anthony Kashiri is Bishop of a Pentecostal Christian church. He is mostly known for being married Oppah Muchinguri in January 2015. Kashiri is said to have lived in the USA before coming back to Zimbabwe to marry Oppah Muchinguri.[1]
References
- ↑ Muchinguri finds new love, Manica Post, Retrieved:24 Jan 2014, Published:23 Jan 2015