'''Anthony S. Mandiwanza''' is a Zimbabwean businessperson who is also the Chief Executive Officer for Dairibord Holdings.

Background

Mandiwanza was born on 23 May 1955.

Education

Anthony Mandiwanza has a Diploma in Food and Dairy Technology (West of Scotland Agricultural College UK), Executive Development Program (University of Zimbabwe) and MBA (University of Zimbabwe).[1]

Career

Mandiwanza is the Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe Limited chairperson, Dairibord Holdings Limited chief executive officer and president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).[2]





Trivia

After Mandiwanza damaged four cars with his Range Rover in a crash on Samora Machel Avenue in Harare, December 2011, he offered to buy all victims a new car. According to witnesses the banker had been talking on his phone.

2010: DAIRIBORD Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO), Anthony Mandiwanza, faces a US$100,000 lawsuit after he plotted to dismiss the managing director of the company's main subsidiary, Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, for allegedly having an affair with a top executive at the company.(http://eu.financialgazette.co.zw)

The man had suffered from ulcers because of the allegations and said he needed the money to pay for his doctor's bills.





References