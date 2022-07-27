|description=Anthony S. Mandiwanza is a Zimbabwean business executive and former Chief Executive Officer for Dairibord Holdings.

|description=Anthony S. Mandiwanza is a Zimbabwean businessperson who is also the Chief Executive Officer for Dairibord Holdings.

The man had suffered from ulcers because of the allegations and said he needed the money to pay for his doctor's bills.

*2010: DAIRIBORD Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO), Anthony Mandiwanza, faced a US$100,000 lawsuit after he plotted to dismiss the managing director of the company's main subsidiary, Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, for allegedly having an affair with a top executive at the company.(http://eu.financialgazette.co.zw)

*2010: DAIRIBORD Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO), Anthony Mandiwanza, faces a US$100,000 lawsuit after he plotted to dismiss the managing director of the company's main subsidiary, Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, for allegedly having an affair with a top executive at the company.(http://eu.financialgazette.co.zw)

*After Mandiwanza damaged four cars with his Range Rover in a crash on Samora Machel Avenue in [[Harare]], December 2011, he offered to buy all victims a new car. According to he had been talking on his phone.

*After Mandiwanza damaged four cars with his Range Rover in a crash on Samora Machel Avenue in [[Harare]], December 2011, he offered to buy all victims a new car. According to witnesses the banker had been talking on his phone.

'''Anthony S. Mandiwanza''' is a Zimbabwean businessperson who is also the Chief Executive Officer for Dairibord Holdings.

'''Anthony S. Mandiwanza''' is a Zimbabwean business executive. He is the former Chief Executive Officer for [[ Dairibord Holdings ]]. Mandiwanza joined Dairibord in 1979 eventually becoming its CEO and serving for 25 years. He is credited for successfully managing the privatisation of Dairibord from being a government-owned company. He resigned from his post as CEO in July 2022 .

Anthony S. Mandiwanza is a Zimbabwean business executive. He is the former Chief Executive Officer for Dairibord Holdings. Mandiwanza joined Dairibord in 1979 eventually becoming its CEO and serving for 25 years. He is credited for successfully managing the privatisation of Dairibord from being a government-owned company. He resigned from his post as CEO in July 2022.

Background

Mandiwanza was born on 23 May 1955. Once a FIFA referee but now a top businessman and overall important person in Zimbabwe who is the CEO for Dairibord Holdings.

Education

Anthony Mandiwanza has a Diploma in Food and Dairy Technology (West of Scotland Agricultural College UK), Executive Development Program (University of Zimbabwe) and MBA (University of Zimbabwe).[1]

Career

Once a FIFA referee but now a top businessman. Mandiwanza was the Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe Limited chairperson, Dairibord Holdings Limited chief executive officer and a past president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).[2]

On 31 March 2022, Anthony Mandiwanza was announced as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Board chairperson for an initial period of three years and with effect from 30 March 2022.[3]

Trivia

After Mandiwanza damaged four cars with his Range Rover in a crash on Samora Machel Avenue in Harare, December 2011, he offered to buy all victims a new car. According to he had been talking on his phone.

2010: DAIRIBORD Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO), Anthony Mandiwanza, faced a US$100,000 lawsuit after he plotted to dismiss the managing director of the company's main subsidiary, Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, for allegedly having an affair with a top executive at the company.(http://eu.financialgazette.co.zw)