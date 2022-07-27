Difference between revisions of "Anthony Mandiwanza"
'''Anthony S. Mandiwanza''' is a Zimbabwean is the Chief Executive Officer for Dairibord Holdings.
'''Anthony S. Mandiwanza''' is a Zimbabwean
==Background==
==Trivia==
After Mandiwanza damaged four cars with his Range Rover in a crash on Samora Machel Avenue in [[Harare]], December 2011, he offered to buy all victims a new car.
|+
*After Mandiwanza damaged four cars with his Range Rover in a crash on Samora Machel Avenue in [[Harare]], December 2011, he offered to buy all victims a new car. According to had been talking on his phone.
|+
2010: DAIRIBORD Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO), Anthony Mandiwanza, a US$100,000 lawsuit after he plotted to dismiss the managing director of the company's main subsidiary, Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, for allegedly having an affair with a top executive at the company.
==References==
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Anthony Mandiwanza
|+
|description=Anthony S. Mandiwanza is a Zimbabwean Chief Executive Officer for Dairibord Holdings.
|image= Mr Anthony S. Mandiwanza.jpg
|image_alt=Anthony Mandiwanza
Latest revision as of 06:22, 27 July 2022
|Anthony Mandiwanza
|Born
|Anthony S. Mandiwanza
May 23, 1955
Zimbabwe
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Business Executive
|Employer
|Dairibord Holdings
Anthony S. Mandiwanza is a Zimbabwean business executive. He is the former Chief Executive Officer for Dairibord Holdings. Mandiwanza joined Dairibord in 1979 eventually becoming its CEO and serving for 25 years. He is credited for successfully managing the privatisation of Dairibord from being a government-owned company. He resigned from his post as CEO in July 2022.
Background
Mandiwanza was born on 23 May 1955. Once a FIFA referee but now a top businessman and overall important person in Zimbabwe who is the CEO for Dairibord Holdings.
Education
Anthony Mandiwanza has a Diploma in Food and Dairy Technology (West of Scotland Agricultural College UK), Executive Development Program (University of Zimbabwe) and MBA (University of Zimbabwe).[1]
Career
Once a FIFA referee but now a top businessman. Mandiwanza was the Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe Limited chairperson, Dairibord Holdings Limited chief executive officer and a past president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).[2]
On 31 March 2022, Anthony Mandiwanza was announced as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Board chairperson for an initial period of three years and with effect from 30 March 2022.[3]
Trivia
- After Mandiwanza damaged four cars with his Range Rover in a crash on Samora Machel Avenue in Harare, December 2011, he offered to buy all victims a new car. According to he had been talking on his phone.
- 2010: DAIRIBORD Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO), Anthony Mandiwanza, faced a US$100,000 lawsuit after he plotted to dismiss the managing director of the company's main subsidiary, Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, for allegedly having an affair with a top executive at the company.(http://eu.financialgazette.co.zw)