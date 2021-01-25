Difference between revisions of "Anthony Shingadeya"
In July 2018, Anthony Shingadeya was elected to Ward 11 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4849 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Harare Municipality with 4849 votes, beating Arthur Muromba of Zanu PF with 1899 votes, Lucy Masedza of ZIPP with 160 votes, George Dausi of BZA with 121 votes, Elisha Tanaka Sarufu of NPF with 101 votes and Brian Manyau of PRC with 60 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
