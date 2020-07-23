Difference between revisions of "Antonia Guvava"
==Legal Career==
Justice Antonia Guvava was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2001. She was later elevated to the Supreme Court in November 2013. Antonia Guvava was appointed to the Constitutional Court in 2013.<ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/ Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2016''</ref><br/><br/>
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Judges]]
Justice
Antonia Guvava
Antonia Guvava is a Zimbabwean judge and a justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.
Legal Career
Justice Antonia Guvava was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2001. She was later elevated to the Supreme Court in November 2013. Antonia Guvava was appointed to the Constitutional Court in 2013.[1]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Antonia Guvava was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Antonia Guvava is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, she is owing US$68,380.00. [2]
References
- ↑ Supreme Court, Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2016
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020