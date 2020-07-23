Difference between revisions of "Antonia Guvava"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Antonia Guvava''' is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, she is owing US$68,380.00.

* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

In '''July 2020''', '''Antonia Guvava''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Justice Antonia Guvava was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2001. She was later elevated to the Supreme Court in November 2013. Antonia Guvava was appointed to the Constitutional Court in 2013.<ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/ Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2016''</ref><br/><br/>

Antonia Guvava is a Zimbabwean judge and a justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.

Legal Career

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

References