Difference between revisions of "Antonio Guvava"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Antonio Guvava''' is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and Supreme Court judge. ==Career== In 2013, Guvava was elevated from the High Court to the Supreme Court.<re...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:42, 8 January 2021
Antonio Guvava is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and Supreme Court judge.
Career
In 2013, Guvava was elevated from the High Court to the Supreme Court.[1]
Notable Cases
MDC-T Supreme Court Judgement
Guvava was one of the judges that handed down the MDC-T Supreme Court Judgement on March 31, 2020.
References
- ↑ President swears in six new judges, The Chronicle, Published: July 16, 2013, Retrieved: January 8, 2021