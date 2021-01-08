Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Antonio Guvava"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Antonio Guvava''' is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and Supreme Court judge. ==Career== In 2013, Guvava was elevated from the High Court to the Supreme Court.<re...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 07:42, 8 January 2021

Antonio Guvava is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and Supreme Court judge.

Career

In 2013, Guvava was elevated from the High Court to the Supreme Court.[1]

Notable Cases

MDC-T Supreme Court Judgement

Guvava was one of the judges that handed down the MDC-T Supreme Court Judgement on March 31, 2020.

References

  1. President swears in six new judges, The Chronicle, Published: July 16, 2013, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Antonio_Guvava&oldid=96788"