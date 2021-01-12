Difference between revisions of "Antonio Guvava"

(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

− '''Antonio Guvava''' is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and [[ Supreme Court ]] judge. + #REDIRECT [[ Antonia Guvava ]]

− ==Career==

− In 2013, Guvava was elevated from the [[High Court]] to the Supreme Court.<ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/president-swears-in-six-new-judges/ President swears in six new judges], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 16, 2013, Retrieved: January 8, 2021</ref>

−

− ==Notable Cases==

−

− ===[[MDC-T Supreme Court Judgement]]===

−

− Guvava was one of the judges that handed down the [[MDC-T Supreme Court Judgement]] on March 31, 2020.

−

− ===Centenary Farm Row===

−

− In 2017, she was part of the Supreme Court bench that reserved judgement in a matter in which prominent Matabeleland South commercial farmer David Connolly was appealing against an order to vacate a farm that Dr [[Ray Ndhlukula]] possessed a valid offer letter for.

−

− In 2016, Connolly was ordered to vacate Centenary Farm in Figtree by [[Harare]] [[High Court]] Judge Justice [[Joseph Musakwa]].

−

− Connolly, through his company, JC Connolly and Sons (Pvt) Ltd, had since 2014 been locked in a legal wrangle with Dr Ndhlukula, over the ownership of the farm whom he cited as the first respondent in his appeal.

−

− Justice Musakwa said Connolly was in occupation of gazetted land, which was compulsorily acquired by Government in 2000.

−

− Presiding over the Supreme Court session in Bulawayo in 2017, Justices [[Paddington Garwe]], [[Ben Hlatshwayo]] and Antonio Guvava reserved the ruling to a later date.<ref name="HZ">Thandeka Moyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/centenary-farm-row-judgment-reserved/ Centenary Farm row: Judgment reserved], ''The Herald'', Published: August 1, 2017, Retrieved: January 12, 2021</ref>

−

− ===Worker's Allowances===

−

− In 2015, Guvava was also part of the Supreme Court bench that ruled that allowances are not a right for workers but was at companies’ discretion.

−

− The ruling was handed down following an appeal filed by the National Railways of Zimbabwe, which was challenging a Labour Court ruling and an arbitrator’s decision, granting the rail company’s workers housing and educational allowances.

−

− Part of the ruling read:

− <blockquote>

− His (arbitrator) finding that housing and school fees allowances ‘have to exist in one form or the other’ was misguided, devoid of any legal basis and irresponsible. So, too, was the subsequent award of the said allowances in percentages lacking evidential foundation and, as submitted by the appellant ‘plucked out of the air’. Clearly, the arbitrator acted outside his powers when he purported to set the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the parties, and the Labour Court erred in law when it upheld the arbitrator’s award.

− </blockquote>

−

− Guvava unanimously ruled with [[Vernanda Ziyambi]] and [[Elizabeth Gwaunza]].<ref name="DN">[https://dailynews.co.zw/articles-2015-07-28-workers-allowances-not-a-right-court/ Workers’ Allowances Not A Right: Court], ''Daily News'', Published: July 28, 2015, Retrieved: January 12, 2021</ref>

−

