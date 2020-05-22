Difference between revisions of "Antony Chiguware"

2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Makoni RDC]] with 791 votes, beating [[Sydney Muzambe]] of Zanu - PF with 690 votes and [[David Mutasa]] of PRC with 42 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Antony Chiguware was elected to Ward 28 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 791 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

