Difference between revisions of "Antony Chiguware"

From Pindula
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Antony Chiguware''' was elected to Ward 28 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 791 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his...")
 
 
Line 8: Line 8:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Makoni RDC]] with 791 votes, beating [[Sydney Muzambe]] of MDC-Alliance with 690 votes and [[David Mutasa]] of PRC with 42 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
+
2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Makoni RDC]] with 791 votes, beating [[Sydney Muzambe]] of Zanu-PF with 690 votes and [[David Mutasa]] of PRC with 42 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Latest revision as of 13:08, 22 May 2020

In July 2018, Antony Chiguware was elected to Ward 28 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 791 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Makoni RDC with 791 votes, beating Sydney Muzambe of Zanu-PF with 690 votes and David Mutasa of PRC with 42 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Antony_Chiguware&oldid=88820"