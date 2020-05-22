Difference between revisions of "Antony Chiguware"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Antony Chiguware''' was elected to Ward 28 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 791 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|−
2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Makoni RDC]] with 791 votes, beating [[Sydney Muzambe]] of
|+
2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Makoni RDC]] with 791 votes, beating [[Sydney Muzambe]] of -with 690 votes and [[David Mutasa]] of PRC with 42 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 13:08, 22 May 2020
In July 2018, Antony Chiguware was elected to Ward 28 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 791 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 28 Makoni RDC with 791 votes, beating Sydney Muzambe of Zanu-PF with 690 votes and David Mutasa of PRC with 42 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020