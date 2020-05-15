Difference between revisions of "Antony Sibanda"

In July 2018, Antony Sibanda was elected to Ward 21 Binga RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2569 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Binga RDC with 2569 votes, beating Doudlas Nyoni of MDC-Alliance with 1809 votes, Mike Ncube of MDC-T with 341 votes, Tinos Dube of ZIPP with 218 votes, Vusumuzi Mkhombo Mguni of ZAPU with 210 votes and Nkululeko Msimanga of UDF with 146 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

