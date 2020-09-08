Difference between revisions of "Anxious Masuka"

Anxious Masuka who is largely unknown by the general public in Zimbabwe is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society before his appointment as Shiri’s replacement.

Anxious Jongwe Masuka is a Zimbabwean academic and Chairman of the University of Zimbabwe Council. He was appointed Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement on 14 August 2020 following the death of the former Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri.

Background

Anxious Masuka who is largely unknown by the general public in Zimbabwe is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society before his appointment as Shiri’s replacement.

Education

Masuka is an academic who holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture majoring in Crop Science from the University of Zimbabwe and he holds PhD from the same university, he has published over six publications while affiliated with Tobacco Research Board.

Career

Anxious Jongwe Masuka is an agriculturalist whose career in agriculture spans for over 32 years since he graduated from college in 1988. He is the Chairman of the University of Zimbabwe Council and Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society. He sits on the following boards: Tobacco Industry Advisory Council, Zimbabwe Seed Trade Association, Agricultural Research Council, National Economic Consultative Forum, International Mycological Association.[1]

He joined the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society in February 2015 after a two-year stint as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Ariston Holdings where he is now a non-Executive Director. He sits on more than 5 Boards currently and, cumulatively has served on more than 20 Boards and professional associations, including being the:

Vice President of Wildlife and Environment, Zimbabwe,

President of Mycology Association in Africa and

Vice President of the Intentional Mycolgical Association, a grouping of 25 000 world scientists.

He is the Chairman - Buy Zimbabwe and Chairman of Advisory Board - Federation of Young Farmers Clubs. Dr Masuka led the transformation of the ZAS to make it more relevant to the agricultural development discourse and to position it for future growth.[2]













