Latest revision as of 10:39, 3 March 2022
In July 2018, Anymore Maromo was elected to Ward 23 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1610 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 23 Guruve RDC with 1610 votes, beating Shephard Chinhoyi of MDC Alliance with 60 votes and Clemence Chiringaushe of NPF with 50 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022