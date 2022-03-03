2018 – elected to Ward 23 [[ Guruve RDC]] with 1610 votes, beating [[Shephard Chinhoyi]] of MDC Alliance with 60 votes and [[Clemence Chiringaushe]] of NPF with 50 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 23 [[ Chaminuka RDC]] with 1610 votes, beating [[Shephard Chinhoyi]] of MDC Alliance with 60 votes and [[Clemence Chiringaushe]] of NPF with 50 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In '''July 2018''', '''Anymore Maromo''' was elected to Ward 23 [[ Guruve RDC]], for Zanu PF with 1610 votes.

In '''July 2018''', '''Anymore Maromo''' was elected to Ward 23 [[ Chaminuka RDC]], for Zanu PF with 1610 votes.

In July 2018, Anymore Maromo was elected to Ward 23 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1610 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Guruve RDC with 1610 votes, beating Shephard Chinhoyi of MDC Alliance with 60 votes and Clemence Chiringaushe of NPF with 50 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]