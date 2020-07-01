Difference between revisions of "Anymore Taruvinga"

Anymore Taruvinga

Anymore Taruvinga is a CFA Charter holder with over ten years’ experience in the Zimbabwean financial services sector. He joined the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange as Product Development Manager in 2014 and has been instrumental in spearheading product diversification (debt, market data services and specialist securities). Before joining the ZSE, Anymore worked in various capacities in the banking and capital markets including Treasury Dealing (Afrasia Bank Zimbabwe), Group Equities Analyst (Kingdom Financial Holdings) and Investment Analyst and Trainee Equities Dealer (MMC Capital).[1]

Education

CFA Institute - CFA Charter (2010 – 2014)

National University of Science and Technology (ZW) - MSc Finance & Investments (2007 – 2009)

National University of Science and Technology - B.Comm Finance (Hons) (2002 – 2006)

Experience

Product Development Manager - Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (Nov 2014 – Present)

Treasury Dealer - Afrasia Bank Zimbabwe (Jul 2014 – Oct 2014)

Group Equities Market Analyst - Afrasia Zimbabwe Holdings Limited (Jul 2011 – Jun 2014)

Investment Analyst/Trainee Equities Trader - MMC Capital (Aug 2009 – Jun 2011)

Group Research Analyst - Premier Finance Group (now Ecobank) (Feb 2008 – Jul 2009)

Graduate Teaching Assistant - National University of Science and Technology (Sep 2006 – Jan 2008)

Presentations

During a seminar organized by the Harare Institute of Technology's School of Business Management Sciences held on March 31, 2015 under the theme "Embracing Technology for Capital Market Development", as part of the Institute’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations, Anymore Taruvinga of the Zimbabwe stock Exchange called on Zimbabweans to write textbooks about local financial markets that will be used in local educational institutions.

According to Mr Taruvinga, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange was introducing significant technological changes that students could also research and participate in their development, such as the introduction of the Central Securities Depository, Automated Trading Systems, Data Portal for Corporate Actions and ZSE statistics as well as Electronic Display boards. "As students of technology, its up to you to research and develop some of these aspects and see how can capture technology. For example, you can develop an application that can be used for online trading of foreign exchange and stocks", he said.

Mr Taruvinga gave a well-detailed presentation on the role of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and ongoing technological developments at the local bourse.[2]





References