Difference between revisions of "Anyway Nheweyembwa"

In July 2018, Anyway Nheweyembwa was elected to Ward 3 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1453 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Murewa RDC with 1453 votes, beating Looney Nyalugwe of MDC-Alliance with 244 votes and Milton Masango of BZA with 56 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

