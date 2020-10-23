Difference between revisions of "AnywhereMukutuma"

Pindula

In July 2018, Anywhere Mukutuma was elected to Ward 3 Chegutu Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 702 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chegutu Municipality with 702 votes, beating Knowledge C M Hondoma of MDC Alliance with 569 votes, Tendai Garapi of MDC-Alliance with 530 votes, Martin Claudious D Mukandiwona, independent with 66 votes, Kiprin Jeremiah of BZA with 37 votes and Stephen Pisira of NPF with 18 votes. [1]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
