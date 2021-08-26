Difference between revisions of "Apostle B Java"

Pindula

Apostle B Java
Apostle B Java.jpg
BornBatsirai Java
25 August

Batsirai Java (commonly known as Apostle B Java) is a religious leader and founder of Apostle B Java Ministries. Before venturing to start his own church, he was pastor of Tabernacle of Grace where his wife (Vimbai) also served as a pastor. Dr. Ned Nedziwe a fellow pastor supported the family in laying to Rest his wife.

He is the brother of flamboyant religious leader Passion Java.

Personal Life

Apostle B Java & Wife Vimbai Tsvangirai

He was married to the late Vimbai Tsvangirai, (daughter of late MDC political icon Morgan Tsvangirai). They wedded in 2011 following a long relationship. Vimbai Tsvangirai died in June 2019 from accident injuries sustained in a May 2019 vehicle accident she had while coming from a political event in Bulawayo.

References

