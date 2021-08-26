Difference between revisions of "Apostle B Java"
Batsirai Java (commonly known as Apostle B Java) is a religious leader and founder of Apostle B Java Ministries. Before venturing to start his own church, he was pastor of Tabernacle of Grace where his wife (Vimbai) also served as a pastor. Dr. Ned Nedziwe a fellow pastor supported the family in laying to Rest his wife.
He is the brother of flamboyant religious leader Passion Java.
Personal Life
He was married to the late Vimbai Tsvangirai, (daughter of late MDC political icon Morgan Tsvangirai). They wedded in 2011 following a long relationship. Vimbai Tsvangirai died in June 2019 from accident injuries sustained in a May 2019 vehicle accident she had while coming from a political event in Bulawayo.