Difference between revisions of "Arch Munaki Secondary School"

Latest revision as of 13:13, 17 June 2021
Arch Munaki Secondary School is in Chivi, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chikofa Village Ward 17, Chivi Private Bag 9271, Masvingo.
Telephone: 0337647, 037 3400.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.