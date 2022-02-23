In July 2018, Archibold Mugabe was elected to Ward 15 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1206 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Bindura RDC with 1206 votes, beating Chenjerayi Mangezvo of MDC Alliance with 819 votes and Linda Manyowa of PRC with 70 votes. [1]

Events

