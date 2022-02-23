Difference between revisions of "Archibold Mugabe"
In July 2018, Archibold Mugabe was elected to Ward 15 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1206 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Bindura RDC with 1206 votes, beating Chenjerayi Mangezvo of MDC Alliance with 819 votes and Linda Manyowa of PRC with 70 votes. [1]
