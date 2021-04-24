*18-month-old toddler identified as Jade Fenyere <ref name=" C " >[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/afz-members-perish-in-horror-chopper-crash/ AFZ members perish in horror chopper crash], ''The Chronicle'', Published: April 24, 2021, Retrieved: april 24, 2021< / ref >

Air Marshall Moyo said the names of the dead would be released only after their families had been informed. <ref name=" ZL "/>

Remains of Airforce of Zimbabwe helicopter that crashed in Arcturus

On Friday 23 April 2021, an Airforce of Zimbabwe helicopter went down in a residential area in the Hukuru area of Arcturus, 32km east of Harare.

Details

In a statement, the Airforce of Zimbabwe said three people on board the Bell 412 helicopter and a child on the ground died.

A second child and its mother suffered serious burns after the Bell 412 helicopter, apparently out of control, crashed into a house before exploding into a ball of fire. The two were being treated for their injuries at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

Sources told ZimLive that one of the pilots was a female flight lieutenant, and the other a wing commander.

The Air Force said the helicopter had flown from Manyame Air Force Base on a training mission over the Seke-Domboshava area when it lost contact.

Air Marshal Elson Moyo, the commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, said in a statement:

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of lives after the unfortunate accident. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and those injured in the accident. The cause of the accident will be established after an air crash investigation."

Names of the deceased

Wing Commander Tinashe Thomas Mapiye

Flight- Lieutenant Annita Mapiye

Flight Sergeant Chikamhi

18-month-old toddler identified as Jade Fenyere[2]

Pictures

Burning helicopter remains in Arcturus

Police and Military Police going over helicopter crash site in Arcturus

House destroyed after a helicopter crashed and exploded in Arcturus