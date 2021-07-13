Pindula

Schools [[Mashonaland East Province]]
'''Arcturus High School''' (also Arcturus Mine High School) is in [[Arcturus]], [[Goromonzi]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' Arcturus Gold Mine, Goromonzi District, P.O. Box 51, [[Arcturus]]. Private Bag 7395, Greendale, Harare. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 074-2344. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Email''': <br/>
Web:  <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Arcturus-High-School-201325679947698/ <br/>
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
Arcturus High School (also Arcturus Mine High School) is in Arcturus, Goromonzi District, Mashonaland East Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Arcturus Gold Mine, Goromonzi District, P.O. Box 51, Arcturus. Private Bag 7395, Greendale, Harare.
Telephone: 074-2344.
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Arcturus-High-School-201325679947698/
History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

