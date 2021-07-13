Difference between revisions of "Arcturus High School"
==Location==
==Location==
'''Address:''' Arcturus Gold Mine, Goromonzi District, P.O. Box 51, [[Arcturus]]. Private Bag 7395, Greendale, Harare. <br/>
'''Address:''' Arcturus Gold Mine, GoromonziDistrict, P.O. Box 51, [[Arcturus]]. Private Bag 7395, Greendale, Harare. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 074-2344. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 074-2344. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email''': <br/>
'''Email''': <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Arcturus-High-School-201325679947698/ <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Arcturus-High-School-201325679947698/ <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Arcturus High School (also Arcturus Mine High School) is in Arcturus, Goromonzi District, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Arcturus Gold Mine, Goromonzi District, P.O. Box 51, Arcturus. Private Bag 7395, Greendale, Harare.
Telephone: 074-2344.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Arcturus-High-School-201325679947698/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.