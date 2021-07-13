Pindula

[[Category:High Schools]]
 
Arcturus High School (also Arcturus Mine High School) is in Arcturus, Goromonzi District, Mashonaland East Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Arcturus Gold Mine, Goromonzi District, P.O. Box 51, Arcturus. Private Bag 7395, Greendale, Harare.
Telephone: 074-2344.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Arcturus-High-School-201325679947698/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

