Arise and Shine in Gweru, recycle cans and PET.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 13640 Woodlands, Gweru.
Phone: F. Chidziva - 0771 385631.
Email:
Website:

Materials

Aluminum cans, PET.

2020 - ±2 tons

