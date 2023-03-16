Difference between revisions of "Arise and Shine"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Arise and Shine''' in Gweru, recycle cans and PET. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 13640 Woodlands, Gweru. <br/> '''Phone:'...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:01, 16 March 2023
Arise and Shine in Gweru, recycle cans and PET.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 13640 Woodlands, Gweru.
Phone: F. Chidziva - 0771 385631.
Email:
Website:
Materials
Aluminum cans, PET.
2020 - ±2 tons