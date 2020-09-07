Difference between revisions of "Arknos Musariri"

In July 2018, Arknos Musariri was elected to Ward 36 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 937 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 36 Gutu RDC with 937 votes, beating Julius Tarwiremhike Mafudze of MDC-Alliance with 615 votes and Joyce Tokwe of PRC with 92 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

