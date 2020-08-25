Difference between revisions of "Arlington Muzondo"

Arlington Muzondo is a Zimbabwean sculptor who launched an exhibition of his art at Alliance Française de Bulawayo entitled Reflections in Stone in 2011.

Background

Arlington Muzondo was born in 1974 in Masvingo. He was trained in stone sculpting by his uncle, Joseph Muzondo, while still at school. He began sculpting full-time in 1995 at Chapungu Sculpture Park in Harare. Muzondo said he draws inspiration for his works from Zimbabwean culture, history and heritage. He said his pieces are not only in stone, but he blends them with metal, wood and glass.

Career

He had exhibited 35 pieces of his sculpture which he had worked on up to 2011. The rocks he uses are jasper, opal, fruit stone and serpentine. Muzondo said his favourite sculpture is entitled Candles in the Wind, which depicts a couple which has separated due to HIV and Aids.

Muzondo has previously exhibited both nationally and internationally including at Harare International Festival of the Arts, Bulawayo’s Intwasa Arts Festival, Isigodlo Samakhosi and Kristin Diehl Exhibition. He has also won several awards including the Kristin Diehl Sculpture Prize in 2002, Furniture Filling the Gap in 2001 and Visual Arts Association of Bulawayo first prize in 2000. Muzondo’s work is in Chapungu Sculpture Park’s permanent collection of and in private collections in Belgium, France, United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa and Zimbabwe.[1]

Awards

