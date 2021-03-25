Difference between revisions of "Arnold Batirai"
In July 2018, Arnold Batirai (spelt Anorld in the election returns) was elected to Ward 24 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2237 votes.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 24 Bulawayo Municipality with 2237 votes, beating Gideon Mangena of MDC-Alliance with 2104 votes, Justice Bhango of Zanu PF with 1752 votes, Nomusa Dangah of MDC-T with 433 votes, Trustworth Ndimande of MRP with 264 votes, Sibonginkosi Dube of ZAPU with 192 votes, Bekezela Mbambo of FJCZ with 168 votes, Naude Ndlovu of PRC with 124 votes, Tsopo Moyo of APA with 68 votes, Chelesile Ndela of ERA with 57 votes, and Cephas Takaidza of ZIPP with 41 votes.
