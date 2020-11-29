Difference between revisions of "Arnold Gara"

Besides acting he also has a clothing label which he had put on hold because he doean't want to merchandise poorly.

Besides acting he also has a clothing label which he had put on hold because he doean't want to merchandise poorly.

He started acting in 2006 in a movie called Confession. He was called for an audition and was chosen for the role. He has featured in quite a number of productions including City of Dreams, The Forgotten Son, Fool’s Day, Confessions, Gupuro, The Maid and Revelations. He is inspired internationally by Denzel Washington and locally he is yet to find one but he respects the hustle of [[Tongayi Chirisa]] and [[Leroy Gopal]]

“The response of the director and team to that audition surprised me pleasantly, and I got the role. It seemed I had the makings of an actor, something I had not fully recognised myself until then,” he said.

He sees himself as a down-to-earth, determined musician and actor who recognised his talent for singing at the age of 12 and who has worked hard since then to get up the ladder of success. He recorded his first album in 2007, preceding this with an audition for an acting role in 2006, for the film Confessions.

He started acting in 2006 in a movie called Confession. H was called for an audition and was chosen for the role. He has featured in quite a number of productions including City of Dreams, The Forgotten Son, Fool’s Day, Confessions, Gupuro, The Maid and Revelations. He is inspired internationally by Denzel Washington and locally he is yet to find one but he respects the hustle of [[Tongayi Chirisa]] and [[Leroy Gopal]]

Arnold Gara is an artist who besides being an actor and musician has also tried his hand at designing and came up with a label "Karma 69" in 2014.<ref name="ND">Precious Chida, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/11/gara-relishes-wenera-role/], ''News Day'', Published: November 23, 2017, Retrieved: February 11, 2020</ref> He is the second born in a family of three children and has an older sister, Cecilia, who is working in the medical field, while his younger brother, Daryl, is a hip hop singer.

Arnold Gara is a 33 year old artist who besides being an actor and musician has also tried his hand at designing and came up with a label "Karma 69" in 2014.<ref name="ND">Precious Chida, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/11/gara-relishes-wenera-role/], ''News Day'', Published: November 23, 2017, Retrieved: February 11, 2020</ref>

Arnold Gara is a popular Zimbabwean multi-talented artiste, who is a musician and actor, and is part of the popular ZBC-TV soapie Wenera. The actor plays the role of Boss T1 on Zimbabwe’s first high-definition soapie. Gara has featured in over half a dozen feature films and dramas.

Background

Arnold Gara is an artist who besides being an actor and musician has also tried his hand at designing and came up with a label "Karma 69" in 2014.[1] He is the second born in a family of three children and has an older sister, Cecilia, who is working in the medical field, while his younger brother, Daryl, is a hip hop singer.

Career

He sees himself as a down-to-earth, determined musician and actor who recognised his talent for singing at the age of 12 and who has worked hard since then to get up the ladder of success. He recorded his first album in 2007, preceding this with an audition for an acting role in 2006, for the film Confessions.

“The response of the director and team to that audition surprised me pleasantly, and I got the role. It seemed I had the makings of an actor, something I had not fully recognised myself until then,” he said.

He started acting in 2006 in a movie called Confession. He was called for an audition and was chosen for the role. He has featured in quite a number of productions including City of Dreams, The Forgotten Son, Fool’s Day, Confessions, Gupuro, The Maid and Revelations. He is inspired internationally by Denzel Washington and locally he is yet to find one but he respects the hustle of Tongayi Chirisa and Leroy Gopal

Besides acting he also has a clothing label which he had put on hold because he doean't want to merchandise poorly.

Productions he featured

The Forgotten Son,

Fools’ Day,

The Maid,

Ndakaitei,

City of Dreams,

Zambezi,

Rujeko and

Confessions.





References