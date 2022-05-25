Pindula

Arnold Mlalazi
Arnold Mlalazi.jpg
BornArnold Mlalazi
(1988-12-03)December 3, 1988
Zimbabwe
DiedJanuary 7, 2018(2018-01-07) (aged 29)
South Africa
OccupationMusician
Known forBeing a gospel artist
Notable workHit song Thula Moya Wami

Arnold Mlalazi was a Zimbabwean trilingual gospel musician and the voice behind the hit song Thula Moya Wami.

Background

Arnold was born on 3 December 1988 in Zimbabwe.

Death

He was announced dead on Sunday afternoon on 7 January 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Less has been disclosed of the cause of his demise, but it was a sickness complication as he made it known on his official Facebook account three months before he died. His death has been met with an outpouring of sadness from fans and other singers from several social media platforms.[1]

Video


References

  1. Chris Charamba, [1], Enthuse Magazine, Published: 08 January 2018, Accessed: 25 May 2022
