Arnold Mlalazi was a Zimbabwean trilingual gospel musician and the voice behind the hit song Thula Moya Wami.

Background

Arnold was born on 3 December 1988 in Zimbabwe.

Career

Arnold worked with producer Blessing Masanga on his Album, Thula Moya.[1]. He also featured the late Prince Tendai Musarurwa on his song, Mumweya neMuzvokwadi

Death

He was announced dead on Sunday afternoon on 7 January 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Less has been disclosed of the cause of his demise, but it was a sickness complication as he made it known on his official Facebook account three months before he died. His death has been met with an outpouring of sadness from fans and other singers from several social media platforms.[2]

