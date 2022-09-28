He auditioned for South Africa Broadcasting Corporation – SABC 3's Top Billing show in 2015 and finished in the Top 30 of the reality TV Show, Presenter Search, alongside former Miss South Africa Ziphozakhe Zokufa and the late [[Simba Mhere]

He auditioned for South Africa Broadcasting Corporation – SABC 3's Top Billing show in 2015 and finished in the Top 30 of the reality TV Show, Presenter Search, alongside former Miss South Africa Ziphozakhe Zokufa and the late [[Simba Mhere] ].

Arthur Evans is a Zimbabwean television personality, entrepreneur, master of ceremonies and voice over artist. He has hosted a multitude of events from your corporate events to the African Union Region 5 Youth Games live draw on TV, reading the news on ZBC TV and hosts his own show, The Arthur C Evans Show on DStv's Zambezi Magic channel.

Background

He was born on the 17th of May 1984 as the second child to Arthur and Clare Evans after his sister Lucia Evans who was born in October 1982. Although he was born in Harare he grew up in Bulawayo. His parents separated in 1997 and he did not speak to his father until 2007. He is married to Lornah M. Evans and they have a daughter Jessica E. Evans.[1]

Education

Arthur attended Christian Brothers' College (CBC) for his high school education and became the fourth non-white Head Boy in 2002, selected at the school since its establishment in 1954.[2]

Career

In 2004 he began working in his mothers shop before the joining SPAR as a trainee manager the following year. He joined the HR Training division to develop and train courses for the SPAR group ranging from customer service to retail management courses.

In 2007, his father, after hearing about his progress asked him to join his construction company, Technoexpert Construction, after not speaking to him for 10 years as his parents separated in 1997. He joined the company and was the drive behind taking the company through the turbulent crash of the Zimbabwean economy. His father continues in the business and has taught him most of what he knows as a businessman.[2]

He used to model and in his first year of modelling he was in the top 5 of Zimbabwe’s premier modelling show – ‘Supermodel’. Evans has appeared in numerous Edgars magazines and has modelled in many modelling/fashion shows.

Auditioning for SABC 3's Top Billing

Trivia

His role models include Oliver Mtukudzi – a symbol of commitment, humility, hope and longevity, Brendan Taylor – great skill, commitment in rough times Pommy Mbangwa – what an incredible speaker. Articulate, well mannered, knowledgeable and grounded.[3]

He was born with 6 fingers on his left hand.







