Difference between revisions of "Arthur Mutambara"

Arthur Guseni Oliver Mutambara [1] is a Zimbabwean scientist and politician who started his activism during his college days. He became prominent in 2006 when he headed one of the two Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) factions. During the Government of National Unity 2009-2013 he was also deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.

Background

Arthur Mutambara was born on May 25, 1966. He attended Hartzell High School.

Wife

Arthur Mutambara's wife is Dr Jackie Chimhanzi.

Education

Bachelor of Science: Electrical and Electronic Engineering (honors) (1990) from the University of Zimbabwe

Master of Science: Electrical Engineering/Computer Engineering (1992) from the University of Oxford

Doctor of Philosophy: Robotics and Mechatronics (1995) from University of Oxford.

As Student Leader

He was one of the pioneers of student resistance when he was the University of Zimbabwe Student Representative Council (SRC) in the 1980s. He is credited for organizing the first post-independence demonstration against the government on 29 September 1988 when he was Secretary General of the SRC[2]

As Movement for Democratic Change President

In 2005 when the MDC split into two factions, he was elected president at the 2006 Congress.[3]

As Deputy Prime Minister

In 2008 the main political parties in the country agreed on a power-sharing deal that saw Mutambara being appointed Deputy Prime Minister together with Thokozani Khupe on February 11, 2009.

As an Author

He has written several books namely:

Mechatronics and Robotics: Design and Applications (Control)(May 2000)

Decentralized estimation and control with applications to a modular robot(1994)

A framework for a supervisory expert system for robotic manipulators with joint-position limits and joint-rate(1998)

Design and Analysis of Control Systems (1999)

Decentralized Estimation and Control for Multisensor Systems(1998)

Design and Analysis of Control Systems (International Series on Computational Intelligence)(23 Jun 1999)

Decentralized Estimation and Control for Multisensor Systems (29 Jan 1998)[4]

Controversy

In 2010 he was expelled from his own party (MDC) because of his alleged hero worshiping of Robert Mugabe. At one point he called Mugabe 'Father Africa' and 'the best leader Africa has produced', utterances that provoked his party's supporters.[5]

Personal Life

Mutambara is married to Jacqueline Chimhanzi.[6]