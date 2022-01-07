Difference between revisions of "Arthur Mutambara"
|Arthur Mutambara
|Born
|May 25, 1966
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|UZ; Oxford University; M.I.T.
|Occupation
|Politician, Scientist
|Spouse(s)
|Jackie Chimhanzi
Arthur Guseni Oliver Mutambara [1] is a Zimbabwean scientist and politician who started his activism during his college days. He became prominent in 2006 when he headed one of the two Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) factions. During the Government of National Unity 2009-2013 he was also deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.
Background
Arthur Mutambara was born on 25 May 1966.
Wife
Arthur Mutambara's wife is Dr Jackie Chimhanzi.
Education
- Attended Hartzell High School.
- Bachelor of Science: Electrical and Electronic Engineering (honors) (1990) from the University of Zimbabwe
- Master of Science: Electrical Engineering/Computer Engineering (1992) from the University of Oxford
- Doctor of Philosophy: Robotics and Mechatronics (1995) from University of Oxford.
As Student Leader
He was one of the pioneers of student resistance when he was the University of Zimbabwe Student Representative Council (SRC) in the 1980s. He is credited for organizing the first post-independence demonstration against the government on 29 September 1988 when he was Secretary General of the SRC[2]
As Movement for Democratic Change President
In 2005 when the MDC split into two factions, he was elected president at the 2006 Congress.[3]
As Deputy Prime Minister
In 2008 the main political parties in the country agreed on a power-sharing deal that saw Mutambara being appointed Deputy Prime Minister together with Thokozani Khupe on February 11, 2009.
As an Author
He has written several books namely:
- Mechatronics and Robotics: Design and Applications (Control)(May 2000)
- Decentralized estimation and control with applications to a modular robot(1994)
- A framework for a supervisory expert system for robotic manipulators with joint-position limits and joint-rate(1998)
- Design and Analysis of Control Systems (1999)
- Decentralized Estimation and Control for Multisensor Systems(1998)
- Design and Analysis of Control Systems (International Series on Computational Intelligence)(23 Jun 1999)
- Decentralized Estimation and Control for Multisensor Systems (29 Jan 1998)[4]
- In Search of the Elusive Zimbabwean Dream: An Autobiography of Thought Leadership[5]
Controversy
In 2010 he was expelled from his own party (MDC) because of his alleged hero worshiping of Robert Mugabe. At one point he called Mugabe 'Father Africa' and 'the best leader Africa has produced', utterances that provoked his party's supporters.[6]
Career
In November 2021, Arthur Mutambara was appointed executive director and full professor of the Institute for Future of Knowledge (IFK) at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.
In 2007, Mutambara was accorded the World Economic Forum (WEF) Young Global Leader status and subsequently attended WEF events from 2007 to 2013 in Davos, China, India, and Africa. From 2015 to 2017, Mutambara was president of the African News Agency (ANA). He was a research scientist at the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), visiting professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a professor at FAMU-FSU, and a management consultant with McKinsey & Company.[5]
