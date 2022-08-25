Difference between revisions of "Arundel Medical Hospital"
Latest revision as of 12:04, 25 August 2022
Arundel Medical Hospital is a private hospital in Arundel, Harare. The hospital is owned by Sakunda Holdings, itself majority owned by the controversial and politically connected Zimbabwean businessperson Kuda Tagwirei.
The hospital was known for having been one of the COVID-19 centers in Zimbabwe.
Trivia
In August 2022, following the viral video showing South African politician Phophi Ramathuba ordering the detention of a sick woman who had sought treatment in South Africa, Arundel Hospital offered to pay the hospital bills of the woman so she could be released.