Arundel School is a private school catering for girls aged 12 to 18 years in Forms I to UVI, both day-scholars and boarders. It is in Mount Pleasant, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Arundel School badge

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 28 Arundel School Road, Private Bag MP91, Mount Pleasant, Harare.

Telephone: +263 242 335671, +263 242 304406, +263 242 335699, +263 242 335654, +263 242 302121, +263 86 77 00 1955.

Cell:

Emails: Enquiries: reception@arundel.ac.zw

Admissions: registrar@arundel.ac.zw

Vacancies: hr@arundel.ac.zw

Tech Support: itsupport@arundel.ac.zw

Web: https://www.arundel.ac.zw/,



History

In 1954 one hundred acres of Arundel Farm was sold to a newly formed Board of Trustees by Mr and Mrs Simpson. The school was to cater for girls, both boarders and day scholars, be inter-denominational and draw its pupils from all corners of the then Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, the countries now known as Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

The foundation stone was laid on 27 May 1955. The first boarding house, Sabi, was ready for its first intake of girls in January 1956 whilst classrooms were being built. The school opened in Sabi House and was moved early in the first term to the newly completed classroom block. By 1959 a new wing of buildings was added, the ground floor consisting of two large classrooms and the upper floor (now known as the Cinema) becoming a temporary Chapel.

By 1968 there were three boarding houses, together with new classrooms and other facilities.

The story of Arundel is detailed in the book Grace and Learning from Africa written by former Headmistress Mrs. Dorothy Twiss.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Include Fenella Cottage, which was left in trust to the school by Mr T. B. Simpson after his death in 1989. The cottage is situated in Nyanga on the road to World’s View above Troutbeck. Geography, Mathematics, Biology and Art students have made use of the facility and it also hosts the annual prefects’ leadership camp. Recent developments include an Outdoor Activity Course to boost the physical fitness of the students.

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school is divided into six competitive houses;

Austen

Bronte

Burney

Eliot

Gaskell

Irwin.

Arundel School is an Association of Trust Schools.

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

27 May 1955 - commemoration of the laying of the foundation stone.

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Alumni - alumnae@arundel.ac.zw

Other information