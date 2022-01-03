Difference between revisions of "Asaph"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Videos)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Albums)
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Asaph''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] award-winning hip hop musician.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Asaph''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] award-winning hip hop musician.
==Real Name==
==Real Name==
|Line 13:
|Line 95:
===Music Career===
===Music Career===
|−
|+
started making music in 2007. Asaph recorded for the first time when he was just in form three.<ref name="Greedy"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
In December 2021, Asaph signed with Def Jam Africa.
===Skyz Metro FM===
===Skyz Metro FM===
|Line 46:
|Line 136:
==Discography==
==Discography==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Videos==
==Videos==
Revision as of 13:35, 3 January 2022
|ASAPH
|Born
|Tafadzwa Tarukwana
January 11, 1992
Bulawayo
|Known for
|Being a Hip Hop Musician
|Relatives
|Mimmie Tarukwana
|Website
|twitter
Asaph also stylised ASAPH is a Zimbabwean award-winning hip hop musician.
Real Name
Asaph was born Tafadzwa Tarukwana in Bulawayo. [1] He decided to go by the name Asaph who was one of the many authors in the Book of Psalms because he strongly believes his music will gather all the youth of Zimbabwe. The name Asaph means "Jehova has gathered".[2] His parents are pastors at a church in Bulawayo.[3]
Age
He was born on 11 January 1992.[4]
Career
Music Career
He started making music in 2007. Asaph recorded for the first time when he was just in form three.[2]
In 2012 he started making Gospel Hip Hop and released 3 projects using the stage name Kwanfire. In 2015, he changed his name to Asaph and dropped the Gospel Hip Hop title and released his first nationally recognized project Kingsvilla which got him nominated for Best Hip Hop album at the 2016 Zim Hip Hop Awards.
In 2015, Asaph formed a group called BurgBoiz with his friends and they put out a project called Deep in the Burg. The group went on to win Best Group for 2015.
In 2018 he released the song MAMBO which went to dominate the ZiFM Stereo Gtel Top 40 charts being the number one song in Zimbabwe for over 2 months and won him 3 Zim Hip Hop Awards and 3 Changamire Hip Hop Awards. In 2019 he released V.I.C. (Vibe Is Correct) which won the Best Hip Hop song at the 2020 Skyzmetro Music Awards and Best Hip Hop artist at the 2019 ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards.[5][6]
In December 2021, Asaph signed with Def Jam Africa.
Skyz Metro FM
In 2019 he landed a job at Skyz Metro FM[7]
Awards
MTV Africa Music Awards
In December 2020, Asaph was shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe in the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) People’s Choice category alongside, Gemma Griffiths, Winky D, and Sha Sha.[8]
|Year
|Ceremony
|Award
|Result
|2018
|Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RBAA)[9]
|Outstanding hip-hop act
|Won
|2020
|Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima)[10]
|Best Hip Hop artiste
|Nominated
|2020
|Zim Hip-Hop Awards [11]
|Best Hip Hop verse
|Won
|2020
|Zim Hip-Hop Awards [11]
|Best Collaboration for Ginde by R Peels
|Won
|2020
|Zim Hip-Hop Awards [11]
|Best Video for Ginde by R Peels
|Won
|2020
|Zim Hip-Hop Awards [11]
|Hip Hop personality
|Won
|2020
|MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama)[8]
|People’s Choice
|Shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe
Discography
EPs
- Diamonds Deserve Diamonds (2017)
- The People's Rapper (2019)
Albums
- KingsVilla
- KingsVilla 2 (2016)
- twentyFIVE (2017)
Videos
References
- ↑ Admire Kudita, Asaph’s big hip hop dream adventure, The Zimbabwe Independent, Published: July 12, 2019, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Conversation with Asaph: "I believe my music will unite the youth", Greedy South, Published: 2017, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ Bruce Ndlovu, The pastor’s son who became Zim’s hottest rapper, Sunday News, Published: July 29, 2018, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ https://www.safrolebs.com/blog/zim-celebs/takudzwa-asaph-tarukwanas-biography/ Takudzwa (Asaph) Tarukwana’s biography], safrolebs, Published: December 14, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ ASAPH, Point Black, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 3, 2022
- ↑ Gilmore Tee, GQ chats to Zimbabwean hip hop star ASAPH, GQ, Published: February 22, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2021
- ↑ Nigel Siziba,I am more than a rapper : Asaph, Sunday News, Published: March 31, 2019, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ 8.0 8.1 Bongani Ndlovu, Asaph gets well-deserved MTV Awards nod, The Chronicle, December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, ASAPH announces himself as Bulawayo king of hip-hop, The Chronicle, Published: July 7, 2018, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ Zim sleeping on Asaph: DJ Stavo, The Chronicle, Published: February 1, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ 11.0 11.1 11.2 11.3 Asaph reigns supreme at Zim Hip Hop Awards, The Chronicle, Published: December 13, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020