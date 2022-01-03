Asaph also stylised ASAPH is a Zimbabwean award-winning hip hop musician.

Real Name

Asaph was born Tafadzwa Tarukwana in Bulawayo. [1] He decided to go by the name Asaph who was one of the many authors in the Book of Psalms because he strongly believes his music will gather all the youth of Zimbabwe. The name Asaph means "Jehova has gathered".[2] His parents are pastors at a church in Bulawayo.[3]

Age

He was born on 11 January 1992.[4]

Career

Music Career

He started making music in 2007. Asaph recorded for the first time when he was just in form three.[2]

In 2012 he started making Gospel Hip Hop and released 3 projects using the stage name Kwanfire. In 2015, he changed his name to Asaph and dropped the Gospel Hip Hop title and released his first nationally recognized project Kingsvilla which got him nominated for Best Hip Hop album at the 2016 Zim Hip Hop Awards.

In 2015, Asaph formed a group called BurgBoiz with his friends and they put out a project called Deep in the Burg. The group went on to win Best Group for 2015.

In 2018 he released the song MAMBO which went to dominate the ZiFM Stereo Gtel Top 40 charts being the number one song in Zimbabwe for over 2 months and won him 3 Zim Hip Hop Awards and 3 Changamire Hip Hop Awards. In 2019 he released V.I.C. (Vibe Is Correct) which won the Best Hip Hop song at the 2020 Skyzmetro Music Awards and Best Hip Hop artist at the 2019 ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards.[5][6]

In December 2021, Asaph signed with Def Jam Africa.

Skyz Metro FM

In 2019 he landed a job at Skyz Metro FM[7]

Awards

MTV Africa Music Awards

In December 2020, Asaph was shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe in the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) People’s Choice category alongside, Gemma Griffiths, Winky D, and Sha Sha.[8]

Discography

EPs

Diamonds Deserve Diamonds (2017)

The People's Rapper (2019)

Albums

KingsVilla

KingsVilla 2 (2016)

twentyFIVE (2017)

Videos

ASAPH - LUST Feat. J. Dumza (AUDIO)

ASAPH Fife Street Freestyle

ASAPH - Asipheli Moya feat. Msiz'kay (Official Music Video)

ASAPH - Good Times Anthem (Prod. By Larynx)

ASAPH B.T.D feat. Msiz'kay & Mawiza (Official Music Video)