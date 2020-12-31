Difference between revisions of "Asaph"
Asaph is a Zimbabwean award-winning hip hop musician.
Real Name
Asaph was born Tafadzwa Tarukwana in Bulawayo. [1] He decided to go by the name Asaph who was one of the many authors in the Book of Psalms because he strongly believes his music will gather all the youth of Zimbabwe. The name Asaph means "Jehova has gathered".[2] His parents are pastors at a church in Bulawayo.[3]
Age
He was born on 11 January 1992.[4]
Career
Music Career
The Burg Boiz member started making music in 2007. Asaph recorded for the first time when he was just in form three.[2]
Skyz Metro FM
In 2019 he landed a job at Skyz Metro FM[5]
Awards
MTV Africa Music Awards
In December 2020, Asaph was shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe in the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) People’s Choice category alongside, Gemma Griffiths, Winky D, and Sha Sha.[6]
|Year
|Ceremony
|Award
|Result
|2018
|Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RBAA)[7]
|Outstanding hip-hop act
|Won
|2020
|Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima)[8]
|Best Hip Hop artiste
|Nominated
|2020
|Zim Hip-Hop Awards [9]
|Best Hip Hop verse
|Won
|2020
|Zim Hip-Hop Awards [9]
|Best Collaboration for Ginde by R Peels
|Won
|2020
|Zim Hip-Hop Awards [9]
|Best Video for Ginde by R Peels
|Won
|2020
|Zim Hip-Hop Awards [9]
|Hip Hop personality
|Won
|2020
|MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama)[6]
|People’s Choice
|Shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe
Discography
Videos
References
- ↑ Admire Kudita, Asaph’s big hip hop dream adventure, The Zimbabwe Independent, Published: July 12, 2019, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Conversation with Asaph: "I believe my music will unite the youth", Greedy South, Published: 2017, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ Bruce Ndlovu, The pastor’s son who became Zim’s hottest rapper, Sunday News, Published: July 29, 2018, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ https://www.safrolebs.com/blog/zim-celebs/takudzwa-asaph-tarukwanas-biography/ Takudzwa (Asaph) Tarukwana’s biography], safrolebs, Published: December 14, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ Nigel Siziba,I am more than a rapper : Asaph, Sunday News, Published: March 31, 2019, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ 6.0 6.1 Bongani Ndlovu, Asaph gets well-deserved MTV Awards nod, The Chronicle, December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, ASAPH announces himself as Bulawayo king of hip-hop, The Chronicle, Published: July 7, 2018, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ Zim sleeping on Asaph: DJ Stavo, The Chronicle, Published: February 1, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020
- ↑ 9.0 9.1 9.2 9.3 Asaph reigns supreme at Zim Hip Hop Awards, The Chronicle, Published: December 13, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020