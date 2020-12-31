| 2018 || Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RBAA)<ref name="Chro">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/asaph-announces-himself-as-bulawayo-king-of-hip-hop/ ASAPH announces himself as Bulawayo king of hip-hop], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 7, 2018, Retrieved: December 31, 2020</ref>|| Outstanding hip-hop act || Won

In December 2020, Asaph was shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe in the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) People’s Choice category alongside, [[Gemma Griffiths]], [[Winky D]], and [[ Sha Sha ]].<ref name="Chronicle">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/asaph-gets-well-deserved-mtv-awards-nod/ Asaph gets well-deserved MTV Awards nod], ''The Chronicle'', December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020</ref>

In December 2020, Asaph was shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe in the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) People’s Choice category alongside, [[Gemma Griffiths]], [[Winky D]], and [[ Shasha ]].<ref name="Chronicle">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/asaph-gets-well-deserved-mtv-awards-nod/ Asaph gets well-deserved MTV Awards nod], ''The Chronicle'', December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020</ref>

Asaph is a Zimbabwean award-winning hip hop musician.

Real Name

Asaph was born Tafadzwa Tarukwana in Bulawayo. [1] He decided to go by the name Asaph who was one of the many authors in the Book of Psalms because he strongly believes his music will gather all the youth of Zimbabwe. The name Asaph means "Jehova has gathered".[2] His parents are pastors at a church in Bulawayo.[3]

Age

He was born on 11 January 1992.[4]

Career

Music Career

The Burg Boiz member started making music in 2007. Asaph recorded for the first time when he was just in form three.[2]

Skyz Metro FM

In 2019 he landed a job at Skyz Metro FM[5]

Awards

MTV Africa Music Awards

In December 2020, Asaph was shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe in the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) People’s Choice category alongside, Gemma Griffiths, Winky D, and Sha Sha.[6]

Discography

Videos

ASAPH - Like So/Mhoroi (Official Music Video)

ASAPH - MAMBO feat. Tha Dawgg & Fish F McSwagg (Prod. by Rayobeats)

ASAPH - Asipheli Moya feat. Msiz'kay (Official Music Video)

ASAPH - V.I.C. (Vibe Is Correct) Official Video

ASAPH B.T.D feat. Msiz'kay & Mawiza (Official Music Video)