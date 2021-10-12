In July 2018, Ascension Chidewo was elected to Ward 11 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1322 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Muzarabani RDC with 1322 votes, beating Kiswell Masindisa of MDC Alliance with 321 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]