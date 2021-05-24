Difference between revisions of "Ascot Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 11:04, 24 May 2021
Ascot Secondary School, in Gweru, was founded in 1997.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Gweru.
Telephone: 054 229351, 054 222744, 054 228659.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook [1]
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
