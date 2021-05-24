Difference between revisions of "Ascot Secondary School"

Pindula

'''Ascot Secondary School''', in [[Gweru]], was founded in '''1997'''.  
[[File:Ascot Secondary School.jpg|thumb|Ascot Secondary School, students]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]

Ascot Secondary School, in Gweru, was founded in 1997.

Ascot Secondary School, students

Location

Address: Gweru.
Telephone: 054 229351, 054 222744, 054 228659.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook [1]

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

