Difference between revisions of "Ascot Stadium"

In 2020, Gweru City Council announced plans to lease out Ascot Stadium after failing to maintain the football facility. The announcement marked a major shift from the city’s previous stance where it indicated that it was not open to any form of assistance.<ref name="ND">TERRY MADYAUTA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/08/ascot-stadium-up-for-grabs/ Ascot Stadium up for grabs], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 24, 2020, Retrieved: January 21, 2022</ref>

Ownership

Gweru City Council is in charge of the upkeep of Ascot Stadium.[1] The local authority which operates under the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing is responsible for its maintenance, well being and upkeep. Besides sporting activities, the local authority also hires the stadium for other activities such as musical concerts, weddings and parties.

In 2020, Gweru City Council announced plans to lease out Ascot Stadium after failing to maintain the football facility. The announcement marked a major shift from the city’s previous stance where it indicated that it was not open to any form of assistance.[2]

Capacity

The official seating capacity of the stadium is 5 000. There is also the VIP wing which houses important guests during matches.

Renovations

In 2019, TelOne Football Club provided funds that were used to drill a borehole and renovate the changing rooms. Some 36 000 bricks and 100 litres of paint were also delivered and were used to extend the dressing rooms but TelOne FC's relegation halted all progress.[3]