Ashbel Govore launched an online study website with primary and high school books which could be downloaded in 2021. He was 18 at the time. He was assisted by his brother Collins Jimue, a software developer. They wished to assist fellow pupils affected by the prolonged Covid-19 induced lockdown. The website is https://www.ciohs.org/.

Personal Details

Govore was born and grew up in Highfield, Harare.

He can be contacted via:



Facebook: ashbelgovore

Instagram: compboy2

Twitter: @AshbelGovore

Soundcloud: Ashbel Govore

YouTube: YouTube Channel

Website: compboy.netlify.app

School / Education

In Primary school, he was a member of the school computer club.

to 2021 - Chibi High School, Masvingo Province.

He was involved in athletics.

He was a chess player.



Service / Career

After graduation???, he joined a computer club called Moclam. For two years.

2020 - resumed programming. Featured on Github Youngesters.

Events

