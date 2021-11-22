Govore says that the website allows for reviewing and downloading of pictures that are in the gallery tab and there is also an option to download the current newsletter of the school hence costs are saved on travelling to ask for a newsletter at the school.

Ashbel Govore

Personal Details

4 April 2003 - Born, Highfield, Harare.

Later moved to Zvishavane.

Even later, he moved to Vereeniging and Vaal in South Africa where he did primary school.

He can be contacted via:



Facebook: ashbelgovore

Instagram: compboy2

Twitter: @AshbelGovore

Soundcloud: Ashbel Govore

YouTube: YouTube Channel

Website: compboy.netlify.app

School / Education

Primary school (Vereeniging) - he was a member of the school computer club.

2021 A Levels - Chibi High School, Masvingo Province.

He was involved in athletics.

He was a chess player.

He joined an after-school computer club called Moclam. Member for two years.



Service / Career

2020 - resumed programming. Featured on Github Youngesters.

Events

In 2021, a new website was developed - https://chibihigh.ac.zw

I created the website with my colleague Lungile Mswela and young brother Takudzwa Neshena who is also an upcoming web developer and software developer from Victoria Falls. I got worried about the current situation that is happening in the world about the novel coronavirus/covid19 and decided to create a website for my school so as to ease communication between the school and outside world. I will be adding more options as time goes on so that students are up to date. There is an online chat on the website for those who need instant responses hence fast interaction between the school administration and parents. I hope many parents and guardians will benefit from this initiative as it is free and user friendly.

Henceforth, e-learning has become a central talking point in African settings. In Sub-Saharan Africa, Zimbabwe is a typical example where debate is raging over the need for government to set up human and financial resources to address affordability, access and availability of infrastructure, devices, internet and content to aid e-learning. Govore says that the website allows for reviewing and downloading of pictures that are in the gallery tab and there is also an option to download the current newsletter of the school hence costs are saved on travelling to ask for a newsletter at the school.



He developed a website, https://www.ciohs.org/ April 2020 which was published June 2020.

His website creation was reported on Echo News in August 2021 [1]

And in sedibengster.com: [2]

The application was launched in April 2020 and are available on both Google and Apple App Store. [3]

It was noted that schoolbooks on the platform could be downloaded so they could be read offline. [4]