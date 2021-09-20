Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi proposed a bribe to Mugabe and Zanu-PF to get the directors off the hook and protect BAT’s name. At the time he was a director at the Ministry of State of Presidential Affairs.<ref name="TNH">MATTHEW CHAPMAN/ALON AVIRAM/VICTORIA HOLLINGSWORTH/MALCOM REES, [https://thenewshawks.com/cio-boss-entangled-in-bat-bribery-scandal/ CIO boss entangled in BAT bribery scandal], ''The NewsHawks'', Published: September 17, 2021, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref>

The people were employed by a security company contracted by FSS, a South African company contracted by BAT to conduct a secret operation to hamper rival tobacco businesses in Zimbabwe. The three directors of that company were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

A joint investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, BBC Panorama and the University of Bath reveals British American Tobacco (BAT) was linked to a conspiracy to pay a bribe of between US$300 000 and US$500 000 to [[Robert Mugabe]] to get certain people released from jail.

This was after Mukoko had been awarded $150 000 as compensation for the damages that she suffered while held incommunicado for three weeks by state security agents in December 2008.<ref name="NZ">Idah Mhetu, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/ed-appoints-jestina-mukokos-abductor-cio-boss/ ED Appoints Jestina Mukoko’s Abductor CIO Boss], ''NewZimbabwe'', Published: January 16, 2020, Retrieved: July 12, 2020</ref>

This was after Mukoko had been awarded $150 000 as compensation for the damages that she suffered while held incommunicado for three weeks by state security agents in December 2008.<ref name="NZ">Idah Mhetu, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/ed-appoints-jestina-mukokos-abductor-cio-boss/ ED Appoints Jestina Mukoko’s Abductor CIO Boss], ''NewZimbabwe'', Published: January 16, 2020, Retrieved: July 12, 2020</ref>

Retired Brigadier General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi

Retired Brigadier General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi is the deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Education

He is a holder of several academic qualifications including a Master of Science in International Relations and a Master of Business Administration.[1]

Career

Prior to his appointment as deputy director-general in the President's Department on 16 January 2020, Brigadier General (Rtd) Tapfumaneyi held several senior positions in Government that include permanent secretary, Ministry of Welfare Services for the War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees; principal director, Ministry of Presidential Affairs and several positions in the Zimbabwe National Army.

Tapfumaneyi also served in the President’s Department between 2005 and 2009 as director.[1]

Asher Walter Tapfumanei was identified as one of human rights activist Jestina Mukoko’s abductors. In 2008, Mukoko was abducted at gunpoint at her Norton home and severely tortured at the height of political tensions in Zimbabwe.

However, in 2017, High Court judge, Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa ruled that former Intelligence Minister, Didymus Mutasa, Tapfumaneyi and Chief Superintendent Peter Magwenzi of the ZRP could be sued in their personal capacities for abducting and torturing Mukoko.

This was after Mukoko had been awarded $150 000 as compensation for the damages that she suffered while held incommunicado for three weeks by state security agents in December 2008.[2]

A joint investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, BBC Panorama and the University of Bath reveals British American Tobacco (BAT) was linked to a conspiracy to pay a bribe of between US$300 000 and US$500 000 to Robert Mugabe to get certain people released from jail.

The people were employed by a security company contracted by FSS, a South African company contracted by BAT to conduct a secret operation to hamper rival tobacco businesses in Zimbabwe. The three directors of that company were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi proposed a bribe to Mugabe and Zanu-PF to get the directors off the hook and protect BAT’s name. At the time he was a director at the Ministry of State of Presidential Affairs.[3]