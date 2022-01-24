Difference between revisions of "Ashlee Chamisa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Ashlee Chamisa<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 17:37, 24 January 2022
|Ashlee Chamisa
|Known for
|Being Nelson Chamisa's son
|Parents
Ashlee Chamisa is the son of Zimbabwean politician Nelson Chamisa and his wife Sithokozile.
Education
Ashlee Chamisa wrote his Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams at St John's College in Harare. He got 6A+ and 2As.